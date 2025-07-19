Photos: Donation of holy flag of Hazrat Fatima Masoumeh Shrine to head of Emergency medical services

AhlulBayt News Agency: In appreciation for the efforts of all the country's emergency staff during the 12-day imposed war and their services to the people, Hojjatoleslam Fallahi, the Supreme Director of the Holy Shrine of Hazrat Masoumeh (s.a.), presented the blessed flag of the Holy Shrine of Hazrat Fatima Masoumeh, peace be upon her, to Mi'adfar, the head of the Iran's emergency organization.