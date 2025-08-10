Sunni Cleric: Support for Palestine is a Religious and Moral Duty

AhlulBayt News Agency: Mowlawi Abdolvahed Bozorgzadeh stated: "Many Islamic governments have not only failed to fulfill their religious and humanitarian responsibilities but have also remained silent in the face of the crimes of the Zionist regime."

He added: "Today, we are witnessing the brutal killing of defenseless people, the destruction of hospitals, and the death of innocent infants. This tragedy is a direct result of the indifference and negligence of Islamic countries. If the 22 Islamic countries in the region had fulfilled even a part of their duties, such a calamity would not have occurred."

Bozorgzadeh praised the Islamic Republic of Iran, saying: "Iran is the only country that has always remained faithful in fulfilling its Islamic duty to support Palestine. This is while many Islamic countries have merely stood by and watched."



He warned: "Support for Palestine is an Islamic and moral duty. If we do not act today, tomorrow the flames of Zionist sedition will engulf all of us."



In conclusion, Mowlawi Bozorgzadeh emphasized the necessity of Islamic unity and said: "The time for slogans is over. Islamic countries must stand up against oppression with a firm and united decision. The only way to salvation is cohesion and collective action."



