Sunni Cleric Following the Supreme Leader Thwarts Zionist Conspiracies

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Sunni Imam stated: “Everyone must heed the words of the Supreme Leader and distance themselves from the misguidance and deviation plotted by the Zionist enemy. In the haze created by the enemy, we must move forward with the torch of the Leader’s guidance.”Referring to the recent 12-day imposed war, Khajavi stressed the vital role of scholars and their guiding presence in society.



“Undoubtedly, the recent twelve-day war has offered many lessons to the nation and the Islamic world. We witnessed how the visible presence of scholars, intellectuals, and students can instill hope and dismantle the enemy’s conspiracies—proving immensely beneficial to an Islamic society.”



He further noted: “The enemy has sought to undermine the role of leadership and scholars in guiding society. This is why they resorted to disgraceful rhetoric, including threats of assassination against the Leader and other religious figures. Thankfully, this backfired, resulting in a surge of popularity for the Leader both domestically and internationally, and eliciting strong responses across all levels of society.”



The Sunni cleric posed a critical question: “What is our duty in these times? What actions must the people and officials take? We must all listen attentively to the Leader’s words, avoid the paths of misguidance drawn by the enemy, and navigate the fog of deception with the light of the Leader’s guidance.”



He concluded by highlighting the power of unity: “The active presence of prominent Islamic figures—both Sunni and Shia—can defeat the vile conspiracies of the Zionists and inflict irreparable consequences upon them.”



In closing, Khajavi emphasized: “We must act in accordance with divine commandments and the Prophet’s teachings, remain united in our faith, and preserve the revolution that has been nourished by the blood of innocent martyrs and our esteemed commanders—making the land unsafe for our enemies.”



