Pres. Pezeshkian: Silence on Israeli atrocities equals complicity in oppression

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian condemned the ongoing crimes perpetrated by the Israeli regime against the oppressed people of Gaza, stating, “We must actively oppose these crimes and fulfill our human, religious, and moral obligations. Silence in the face of these injustices is an endorsement of oppression.”

During a meeting with a group of prominent Shia and Sunni scholars in Islamabad, Pakistan, on Sunday, President Pezeshkian referenced the assassination of former Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh on Iranian soil. He noted that the actions of the Israeli regime in Gaza, Palestine, Lebanon, and Syria exemplify blatant crimes against humanity.

The president highlighted the hypocrisy of those who claim to champion human rights, democracy, and moral values while remaining silent in the face of these atrocities.

Pezeshkian further questioned: “How can they block access to water, food, and medicine for women and children, allowing these defenseless individuals to perish from hunger, while some merely stand by, even justifying these heinous acts? This situation is not only intolerable; it transcends the limits of human conscience.”

He criticized the divisions among Islamic nations, asserting that if these countries were united, neither Israel nor the United States would dare to commit such atrocities. He explained that what Islamic nations witness today is the result of policies designed to incite Muslims against one another, fostering internal conflicts and targeting each nation individually. Just as Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, and even Iran have been attacked, they will not hesitate to target Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan next.

Pezeshkian emphasized that the primary objective of adversaries is to weaken each Islamic country separately. This strategy of division and discord distances Muslims from their true power.

The Iranian president underscored the importance of engaging religious leaders, stating, “Muslim scholars must take the initiative and collaborate to strengthen the foundations of unity among Islamic nations through cooperation and dialogue.”

