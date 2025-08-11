Palestinian envoy urges action at UN: “History will judge us all”

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian ambassador to the United Nations has expressed deep concern over the dire situation that Palestinians are currently facing in the Gaza Strip, saying Israel is pursuing the destruction of the Palestinian people through forced displacement and massacres, with the ultimate goal of annexing their land.

Riyad Mansour made the remarks while addressing a rare emergency UN Security Council on Sunday, held in response to Israel’s plan to occupy Gaza City and forcibly displace nearly a million Palestinians.

Mansour further emphasized the importance of turning justified condemnation into meaningful actions to compel Israel to change its course, adding that “history will judge us all.”

He also acknowledged the support of most Council member states in recognizing the profound pain and tragedy experienced by the Palestinian people, stressing that Palestinians in Gaza are “enduring unbearable agony the human mind can barely comprehend.”

The diplomat further criticized the Israeli regime for showing disregard for the fate of Israeli captives, particularly in light of ongoing protests within the occupied territories.

Furthermore, he disputed claims made by Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu that there is no starvation in Gaza, saying he has “spread lies.” The envoy called for international journalists to be allowed into Gaza to verify the situation firsthand.

In conclusion, Mansour expressed a willingness to collaborate with the United States, Saudi Arabia, France, and other regional and international partners, along with the Security Council, to bring an end to the war affecting the Palestinian people.

Addressing the UNSC meeting, Miroslav Jenca, the UN assistant secretary-general, also warned that Israel's plans to control Gaza City could lead to a significant and far-reaching calamity.

“If these plans are implemented, they will likely trigger another calamity in Gaza, reverberating across the region and causing further forced displacement, killings, and destruction,” Jenca said.

Slovenia's ambassador to the UN, Samuel Zbogar, also stated that the Israeli regime's decision would not contribute to the safe return of the captives and could potentially increase the risk to their lives.

Furthermore, he emphasized that the decision could exacerbate the already dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, potentially leading to additional casualties and mass displacement among Palestinian civilians.

On Friday, Israel’s so-called “political-security cabinet” approved a plan to occupy Gaza City after Netanyahu announced the regime’s intention to return the entire strip to Israeli occupation.

Netanyahu’s plan was criticized by Israelis themselves, with hundreds of settlers gathering outside the prime minister's office in al-Quds on Thursday evening to protest against an expanded war.

The protesters demanded an immediate end to the genocidal war in Gaza in return for the release of all the Israeli captives held there.

At least 61,369 Palestinians have been killed and more than 152,850 others injured in the brutal Israeli onslaught on Gaza since October 7, 2023.

