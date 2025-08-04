Prominent Iranian Sunni cleric condemns Muslim world inaction towards starvation in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: A prominent Iranian cleric has condemned in strongest terms the inaction of the Islamic countries towards the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and called for practical measures to save the oppressed people in the besieged strip.

Mamusta Amjad Mahmoudi, from the Islamic center in Marivan, in Iran’s Kurdistan province saidthat the daily starvation deaths in Gaza amid the silence of the Arab countries, has turned into a shame for these states.



He emphasized importance of unity and compassion in the world of Islam and quoted a Hadith by Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) assimilating the Muslims to the members of a body who would all suffer if one of the members is in pain demanding,” Should not the present situation in Gaza be an instance of this Hadith?”



Mamusta Mahmoudi expressed regret that some Islamic countries are abundant with foods when the people in Gaza are suffering extreme hunger.



The Sunni scholar hailed the key role of Iran in defending the Palestinian people and wished that some Arab rulers would have opened the crossings and allowed humanitarian aid enter the besieged Gaza.



He concluded,” While the Jews mobilized all their capabilities to assist the Israeli regime following the 12-day imposed war with Iran, Islamic countries did not make the least move to support Gazans” warning,” Every child suffering starvation in Gaza will be a stain on record of all governments who remained silent.”



/129