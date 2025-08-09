Iranian cleric urges global promotion of Prophet Muhammad’s teachings ahead of 1,500th birth anniversary

AhlulBayt News Agency: An Iranian cleric emphasized the need to make the most of the occasion of the 1,500th anniversary of the Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) birth.

Hojat-ol-Islam Mohammad Hassan Akhtari, the head of the central headquarters for the celebration of Islamic Unity Week, made the remark in an address to the second meeting of the headquarters in Tehran on Tuesday.

“Today, more than ever, the world is thirsty for justice, spirituality, and Muhammadan ethics, and we must take advantage of this historic opportunity to introduce the prophetic character and support the oppressed, especially the Palestinian people,” he said.

Referring to the historical and strategic importance of this year’s Islamic Unity Week, he said, “We hope that this meeting and discussions can pave the way for a thorough and profound exploitation of the fundamental and fundamental occasion of Islamic Unity Week; especially since this year, with the arrival of the 1,500th anniversary of the birth of the great Prophet of Islam, there is a huge potential for cultural and missionary activities ahead of us.”

The birth of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) on that historic day created a great wave in the world of creation and human history, he stated. “Now that we are on the threshold of the 1,500th anniversary of this blessed event, it is appropriate for us to take advantage of this opportunity to benefit from the light of his guidance and spread his teachings in the global community.”

Emphasizing that this year’s Islamic Unity Week has unique and distinguished features, he said, “One of these features is its coincidence with the 1,500th anniversary of the birth of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), and another feature is the great victory of the Iranian nation in the recent 12-day imposed war, which has created a wave of respect and interest in the Islamic Republic of Iran and its leadership at the global level.”

Hojat-ol-Islam Akhtari further underlined the importance of explaining the Seerah of the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) and his character in defending the oppressed and spreading justice, saying, “We must present the discourse of morality, justice, and guidance of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) to the world by relying on in-depth research and new products.”

This issue should receive more attention from the country’s research and cultural centers, he went on to say.

The International Islamic Unity Conference is organized by the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought during the Islamic Unity Week every year.

The 17th day of Rabi al-Awwal, which falls on September 10 this year, is believed by Shia Muslims to mark the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), while Sunni Muslims regard the 12th day of the month (September 5) as the birthday of the last prophet.

The interval between the two dates was declared the Islamic Unity Week by the late founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Imam Khomeini, in the 1980s.

