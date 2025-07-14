Head of Islamic Unity Week commemoration committee appointed

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hojat-ol-Islam Mohammad Hasan Akhtari was named the head of the Central Headquarters of the Islamic Unity Week Commemoration in Iran.

Hojat-ol-Islam Mohammad Hossein Mousapour, the head of the Islamic Propagation Coordination Council, in a decree appointed Hojat-ol-Islam Akhtari to the position.

In the decree, Hojat-ol-Islam Mousapour said Islamic unity is a great and fundamental ideal that originates from the source of the grace of the holy law and the sacred text of the Holy Quran, the emphatic orders and the practical course of the Infallible Imams (AS).

He noted that this year, the Rabi al-Awwal of 1447 Hijri calendar year, coincides with the 1500th anniversary of the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), which provides a unique opportunity to reread the prophetic life and promote the sublime teachings of Islam in the world and review the life of the last Messenger of God (peace be upon him) in creating unity among Muslims.

“Based on this, in view of your high academic, executive and commitment to the lofty Islamic ideals and unity, solidarity and unity of the Ummah, it is expected that you will be successful and supportive and a source of good deeds in the responsibility of head of the Central Headquarters for the Commemoration of Unity Week …”.

Hojat-ol-Islam Mousapour urged Hojat-ol-Islam Akhtari to strive to achieve the following goals:

1- Explaining and deepening the theory of Islamic unity in the context of new national, regional and international developments and mobilizing intellectual and social capacities to reproduce unity-based identity.

2- Strengthening the solidarity and cohesion of the Islamic Ummah against combined media and political threats and crises.

3- Reading and promoting the prophetic Seerah and the sublime teachings of Islam to respond to the spiritual and social needs of new generations, with an emphasis on rationality, dialogue and convergence.

4- Strengthening cross-religious and cross-cultural interaction and cooperation in the direction of building common social capital and developing Islamic unity against global divisive projects.”

The 17th day of Rabi al-Awwal, which falls on September 10 this year, is believed by Shia Muslims to mark the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), while Sunni Muslims regard the 12th day of the month ( September 3) as the birthday of the last prophet.

The interval between the two dates was declared the Islamic Unity Week by the late founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Imam Khomeini, in the 1980s.

