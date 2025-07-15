Renowned Islamic scholar: Adherence to Quran, AhlulBayt is a divine guarantee against misguidance

AhlulBayt News Agency: Renowned Islamic scholar and founder of Tehreek-e-Minhaj-ul-Quran, Dr. Muhammad Tahir-ul-Qadri, emphasized that unwavering adherence to the Holy Quran and the Ahlul Bayt (AS) of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is a divine guarantee for guidance and salvation.

Speaking at a religious gathering, Dr. Qadri cited the well-known Hadith of the Prophet (PBUH):

“I am leaving among you two precious things; if you hold on to them, you will never go astray: the Book of Allah and my Ahlul Bayt.”

He stressed that this declaration was not the opinion of any ordinary figure, but a solemn promise from the Prophet of Islam himself, underscoring its unmatched spiritual and doctrinal importance.

“This noble narration, reported in authentic sources such as Tabarani, highlights the inseparable link between the Quran and the Ahlul Bayt as the true source of guidance for the Ummah,” Dr. Qadri said.

He warned against distancing oneself from the teachings of the Prophet’s household, stating that:

“Do not get ahead of my Ahlul Bayt, or you will perish. Do not try to teach them, for they are more knowledgeable than you.”

Dr. Qadri emphasized that sincere love and loyalty to the Ahlul Bayt leads to a blessed and meaningful life, full of divine mercy. In contrast, he warned that disrespecting or neglecting their status leads to spiritual deprivation and disgrace in the hereafter.

He also addressed those who distort or downplay historical truths related to Yazid and the events following the tragedy of Karbala, cautioning them not to dismiss the clear and explicit guidance of the Prophet (PBUH):

“Those who justify oppression or ignore the exalted position of the Ahlul Bayt are endangering their own fate in the afterlife,” he said. “They may stand before the Prophet (PBUH) on the Day of Judgment with darkened faces—symbols of divine displeasure and loss of intercession.”

Dr. Qadri also reflected on the life of the Prophet (PBUH), noting that he never sought anything from the Muslim community for personal gain. However, when it came to his family, his tone changed:

“I swear to you by God, take care of my Ahlul Bayt. In this regard, I remind you of God,” he quoted the Prophet (PBUH) as saying.

In conclusion, Dr. Qadri urged Muslims around the world to honor the legacy and teachings of the Ahlul Bayt (AS) and uphold their rituals with reverence. He reiterated that the only path to salvation for the Islamic Ummah lies in holding firmly to the Quran and following the guidance of the Prophet’s purified household.

“Any path apart from this,” he warned, “leads to deviation and destruction.”

