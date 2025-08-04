India’s Grand Mufti welcomes global recognition of Palestinian State

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Grand Mufti of India welcomed the decision by several countries to recognize the State of Palestine.

Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad in a message noted the decision of France, Canada, Britain and several other countries to recognize Palestine as an independent state.

“We welcome this valuable decision announced by the British Government and the French Republic to formally recognize the State of Palestine. This is good news for a people who have long suffered oppression and oppression in their struggle for freedom and dignity,” he said.

This decision, at this critical moment, represents an awakening of human conscience, a victory for just principles, and an appreciation for the suffering of people who yearn for the safe and dignified life they deserve under the skies of their independent country, he added.

The Grand Mufti of India emphasized, “We, from the land of India and the Darul Ifta, warmly welcome this position and appreciate all those who stand by the cause of Palestine. We emphasize that the recognition of Palestine as an independent and fully sovereign state is a blessed step on the path of justice and the beginning of the path of true peace that all free people seek.

“We also call on all countries of the Islamic world and humanity to follow this example, put an end to the tragedies of this struggling nation, and work resolutely to stop the machine of injustice and aggression that continues to kill innocents in Gaza and throughout the Palestinian territories,” Sheikh Ahmad went on to say.

“We ask God to grant the people of Palestine comfort and victory and the world security and peace. Praise be to God, the Lord of the worlds. May the peace and blessings of God be upon our Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), his family and all his companions.”

The foreign ministers of 15 countries late Tuesday issued a joint statement following a conference in New York, co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia.

“In New York, together with 14 other countries, France is issuing a collective appeal: we express our desire to recognize the State of Palestine and invite those who have not yet done so to join us,” French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot wrote on X.

