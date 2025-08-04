Indian Shia scholar slams media over false reports on Ayatollah Khamenei

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hojjatoleslam Seyyed Kalb Jawad Naqvi, Secretary General of the Indian Ulema Council, has strongly condemned certain Indian media outlets for publishing what he described as "insulting and baseless" reports targeting Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

In a recent address, Naqvi expressed deep concern over what he called a rising trend of fabricated news and malicious propaganda in the media. “Unfortunately, some Indian media organizations are attempting to distort the image of Ayatollah Khamenei through false and slanderous reporting,” he stated. “This is part of a broader, global pattern where even well-known international media have been caught spreading deliberate misinformation.”

He warned that such behavior not only disrespects religious and political figures but also poses a serious threat to India’s international credibility. “The media now lies so confidently that it compels the public to accept those lies. This pattern has spread into Indian journalism, and it is eroding both public trust and the country’s global reputation,” Naqvi emphasized.

The prominent Indian cleric confirmed that the Ulema Council has already raised the issue with Indian authorities. “We have discussed our concerns with Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Honorable Minister of Information and Broadcasting, and have urged the introduction of clear, enforceable guidelines for the media. Legal action should be taken against outlets spreading fake news.”

Naqvi drew historical parallels, noting that negative media campaigns are not new. “Just as Ayatollah Khamenei is now the subject of slanderous reports, Imam Khomeini (RA) was previously targeted by the same style of malicious propaganda. Today, major global media platforms are influenced by hegemonic powers and publish only what serves their colonial interests.”

He added that Indian media has not remained immune to these influences. “Some outlets have been financially co-opted, while others follow these global narratives out of ideological conformity. It’s unrealistic to expect truth from such sources.”

Naqvi also shared that he himself has been a target of false reporting. “There have been repeated attempts to defame me through biased and fabricated news with the aim of undermining public trust. While many people are not misled, some gullible individuals are. That’s why confronting this propaganda and enlightening the public is not just necessary—it’s a duty.”

The cleric concluded with a call for greater accountability and ethical reform within the media landscape, stressing the importance of truthful reporting in preserving both national integrity and public trust.

......................

End/ 257