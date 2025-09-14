Senior cleric: Gaza turned into a slaughterhouse due to Muslim disunity

AhlulBayt News Agency: Member of the Qom Seminary Teachers’ Association Ayatollah Najm al-Din Tabasi warned that Gaza has today become a slaughterhouse for Muslims, set ablaze by the Zionist regime, while divisions among Islamic countries prevent effective action against these crimes.

Speaking at the conference “The Life of the Prophet (PBUH) in the Face of Deviations” at the Center for Studies and Response to Doubts of Seminaries, Ayatollah Tabasi stressed that the Qur’an and the hadith of Thaqalain emphasize unity as the foundation of the Islamic Ummah. He said: “The Prophet (PBUH) took all his teachings from the Qur’an, and the Qur’an has always commanded unity of the word: Hold fast to the rope of God and do not be divided.”

He underlined that while differences in jurisprudence and theology exist, they should not become a source of division: “The Qur’an is common to all Muslims; the Prophet is common to all Muslims; the Kaaba is the qibla of all Muslims. Hajj, zakat, fasting, khums and jihad are shared principles, and these must be emphasized instead of fueling petty disputes.”

The seminary professor condemned the Zionist regime’s ongoing atrocities in Gaza, saying: “They have plowed the land, destroyed buildings, and now attack the tents of refugees, martyring dozens daily. Could such a fake and murderous regime commit these crimes if Muslims were united?”

He added that the enemies of Islam, under the pretext of normalizing ties with Israel, have deceived certain governments and separated them from the Islamic front: “As the Qur’an says, when conflict and division prevail, the power and dignity of the Ummah is lost.”

