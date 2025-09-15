Sanaa condemns Israeli aggression on two newspapers, mourns 26 media professionals

AhlulBayt News Agency: Sanaa’s government on Sunday condemned the Israeli aggression on the headquarters of the “26 September” and “Al-Yaman” newspapers in the capital, which occurred last Wednesday, resulting in the death of 26 media professionals.

In an official statement, the Sanaa government mourned what it called “a constellation of martyrs for the truthful word” and “knights of the national media,” deeming the targeting of journalists a “war crime” and a violation of international laws.

The statement added that the attack was aimed at concealing “the crimes of the Zionist enemy” from global public opinion, stressing that these actions will not weaken the Yemeni media’s stance in confronting “the American-Israeli aggression.”

The government also affirmed that these crimes will serve as a catalyst for strengthening media efforts to “expose the Zionist project” and support the Palestinian cause. It held the international community and the United Nations responsible for their silence, calling on human rights organizations and free peoples to take action to condemn these crimes.

Sanaa’s government expressed its full solidarity with the families of the two newspapers, vowing to continue the media struggle until the “promised victory” is achieved.



/129