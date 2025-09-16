Yemen to hold funeral for 32 journalists killed in Israeli aggression

AhlulBayt News Agency: Sanaa is set to hold a funeral on Tuesday for 32 journalists from the 26 September and Al-Yemen newspapers, who were killed in a recent airstrike that targeted the headquarters of both papers .

The funeral will include official and public ceremonies following prayers at Al-Shaab Mosque in the capital.

The editorial boards of the two newspapers have called on the public and media professionals to take part in the funeral procession in honor of the journalists.

