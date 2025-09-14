Iran rejects baseless claims by G7 and its partners regarding Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran responded to the baseless claims contained in the joint statement of the G7, emphasizing that the authors of such irresponsible statements, instead of insisting on deflection driven by outdated, self-righteous, and colonialist mindsets, should correct their wrongful and criminal policies toward Iran and the region.

The text of the diplomatic statement is as follows:

The Islamic Republic of Iran’s Foreign Ministry considers the claims made in the joint statement by members of the G7 and its partners regarding the Islamic Republic of Iran to be baseless, irresponsible, and pure deflection, and strongly condemns them.



The fabrication of unfounded accusations against those responsible for safeguarding Iran’s national security is a blatant distortion of reality and a deceitful attempt by the authors of such statements, whose own illegal and destabilizing actions across various regions, especially in West Asia, have promoted lawlessness and heightened insecurity.



Undoubtedly, the US and other G7 members must be held accountable for their misconduct in jeopardizing regional and global stability, particularly due to their complicity and partnership in grave violations of international law, including humanitarian and human rights law, committed by the Zionist regime in occupied Palestine, as well as for their support of known terrorist groups.



At a time when the Zionist regime, backed comprehensively by the US, the UK, Germany, France, and other sponsors of the anti-Iranian statement, is engaged in mass killings and genocide in occupied Palestine and continuous warfare against regional countries, issuing anti-Iranian statements serves no purpose other than to distract public attention from the crime of the century and the complicity of these statement sponsors in genocide.



The authors of such irresponsible statements, instead of persisting in deflection rooted in outdated supremacist and colonial mindsets, must correct their flawed and criminal policies toward Iran and the region.

The G7 (Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States), in a hostile and entirely false statement released on Friday, claimed that the member countries of the group condemn what they described as “transnational repression” and “other destabilizing activities by Iran.”



