Yemen strikes occupied Jaffa with Palestine 2 hypersonic missile

AhlulBayt News Agency: Yemen’s armed forces announced on Saturday that they launched a military operation targeting sensitive sites in the occupied Jaffa area using a “Palestine 2” hypersonic ballistic missile equipped with a cluster warhead.

Military spokesperson Yehya Sariee stated in a televised address that the operation successfully met its objectives and forced Israeli civilians into shelters.

Sariee emphasized that the missile strike was carried out in solidarity with the Palestinian people and their resistance, and as a response to what he described as Israeli crimes of genocide and starvation in Gaza.

He also noted that the operation was in retaliation for Israeli aggression against Yemen.

Meanwhile, Hebrew-language media reported that the missile was intercepted and that sirens were activated around 3:45 a.m. in Tel Aviv and several towns across central Israel.

Since November 2023, Yemen’s northern armed forces have conducted drone and missile counterattacks against Israeli targets in support of Palestinians in Gaza.

They claim these repeated strikes are intended to pressure the Israeli government to end its war on Gaza and lift the blockade on its population.

/129