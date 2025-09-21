Russian analyst: UN Security Council acts as Israel’s advocate

AhlulBayt News Agency: A Russian expert stated that the vote in the UN Security Council on the draft resolution to prevent the reinstatement of sanctions on Iran was conducted under Western pressure and with a pro-Israel stance.

Igor Matveev, a Russian analyst, described the outcome of the Security Council vote on the draft resolution as a sign of a deep divide within the United Nations, adding: “The Security Council acts as Israel’s advocate.”

Bahrain’s Shia leader: Some Arab and Islamic states are complicit in crimes against Gaza

Ayatollah Isa Qassim, the leader of Bahrain’s Shia community, warned about the catastrophic situation in Gaza in a statement, accusing certain Arab and Islamic governments of colluding with the enemies of the Palestinian people and openly opposing the resistance movement.

Pezeshkian: We will never yield to excessive demands

Masoud Pezeshkian, President of Iran, referring to the decision taken by the UN Security Council against Tehran, said: “We only need to believe that we can overcome obstacles, and the enemies of this land cannot block our path. We will never yield to excessive demands or bow our heads, because we have the ability and power to create change. All it takes is trust in those who possess the capability and the will.”

Baerbock: UN meeting on Palestinian recognition will increase pressure on Israel

Annalena Baerbock, the new President of the UN General Assembly, stated that the upcoming session in New York on the recognition of Palestine could increase pressure on Israel regarding the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.

Yemen’s Political Council President: We expected concrete action from Doha Summit

Mahdi Al-Mashat, President of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council, said that instead of issuing condemnatory statements, they had expected practical measures from the summit of Arab and Islamic leaders in Qatar’s capital. He added that Israel’s attack on Doha sent a warning to the Arab rulers that “your turn will come next.”



