Russian FM: Israel trying to 'blow up Middle East'

AhlulBayt News Agency: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, in a UN General Assembly speech on Saturday, accused Israel of “seeking to blow up the whole Middle East,” condemning its military actions against Iran and Qatar, and the war in Gaza.

Speaking at the UN General Assembly, Lavrov said Israel’s “illegal use of force against Palestinians and aggressive actions against Iran, Qatar, Yemen, Lebanon, Syria, and Iraq” risked igniting a wider conflict.

He denounced the Israeli regime's plan to annex the West Bank, calling it “an attempted coup d’état aimed at burying UN decisions on a Palestinian state.”

Lavrov also mocked recent moves by France, Britain, and other Western powers to recognize Palestine, asking, “What took them so long?”

Turning to Iran, he accused Western nations of sabotaging diplomacy by pushing to reimpose UN sanctions.

The rejection of a Russian and Chinese bid to extend the deadline "finally exposed the West's policy of sabotaging the pursuit of constructive solutions in the UN Security Council, as well as its desire to extract unilateral concessions from Tehran through blackmail and pressure," Lavrov said.

Lavrov further warned NATO and the EU that any aggression against Russia would be met with "a decisive response".

