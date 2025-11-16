Thousands of Zionists protest in Tel Aviv

AhlulBayt News Agency: Thousands of Israelis took to the streets in central Tel Aviv, calling for the formation of a fact-finding committee to investigate the Israeli government’s handling of the recent Al-Aqsa Flood operation.

According to local reports, demonstrators demanded an official inquiry into the events of the operation, including the capture of dozens of Israeli citizens.

According to Mehr, The protest coincided with the eve of a scheduled cabinet meeting on the establishment of such a committee, highlighting growing public pressure on government authorities.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had previously opposed the initiative in the Knesset, asserting that the majority of Israelis did not support the move. However, recent polls suggest otherwise, indicating that around 60% of the population favors creating the investigative panel.

Adding to the momentum, Israel’s Supreme Court last week issued a ruling directing the cabinet to review the matter, reinforcing calls for accountability.

