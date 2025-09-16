Iran wins team title at 2025 World Wrestling Championships in Zagreb

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s national freestyle wrestling team has won the team title at the 2025 World Wrestling Championships in Zagreb, securing five medals and clinching the championship before the final day of competition.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi congratulated the athletes, praising their outstanding performance which earned Iran its sixth world championship title.

The victory was confirmed on Monday evening, ending a 12-year drought for Iran in global freestyle wrestling.

Iran’s team earned one gold, one silver, and three bronze medals, surpassing the United States and securing the top spot with one day still remaining.

Among the standout performances were Amirhossein Zareh, who claimed gold in the 125kg category, and Ahmad Mohammadnejad-Javan, who won silver in the 61kg division.

Bronze medals were awarded to Mohammad Nokhodi (79kg), Kamran Ghasempour (86kg), and Amirhossein Firoozpour (92kg).

Two more Iranian wrestlers, Rahman Amouzad and Amirali Azarpira, are set to compete for gold in their respective categories on Tuesday.

This marks Iran’s first world freestyle wrestling championship since 2013, adding to previous titles won in 1961, 1965, 1998, and 2002.

As the tournament continues, the United States and Japan are battling for second place, with the USA currently holding an 8-point advantage.

Coach Pejman Dorstkar celebrated the team’s triumph in Zagreb, calling it a defining moment in Iran’s sporting legacy.

Foreign Minister Araghchi expressed pride in the athletes, coaches, and fans, commending their unity and perseverance.

He emphasized wrestling’s deep cultural roots in Iran and its role in fostering national pride.

“Wrestling brings forth the most cherished and lasting memories in our nation’s history,” Araghchi said, highlighting the athletes’ heroic efforts and patriotic gestures that moved millions of Iranians.

Held at Arena Zagreb from September 13–21, the championships showcased Iran’s strength against top competitors like the United States and Russia.

With more matches ahead in both men’s and women’s divisions, Iran’s success further cements its reputation as a global wrestling powerhouse.

