Photos: Mourning ceremony held in honor of martyrs of Millat-e-Jafaria

AhlulBayt News Agency: A mourning ceremony was held at Jamia Masjid Hussaini, Karachi. The gathering was organized in memory of the brave and devoted scholar, former Deputy Secretary General of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) Karachi Division, martyr Allama Didar Ali Jalbani, and his loyal guard, Shaheed Sarfaraz Bangash. The ceremony featured a special address by the Central Vice Chairman of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan, Allama Syed Ahmed Iqbal Rizvi, who paid glowing tribute to the sacrifices of the martyrs.