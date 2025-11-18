Al Khalifa regime’s revenge against teenage prisoners

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Islamic Association Al-Wefaq in Bahrain has reported that government-affiliated courts in recent days issued a series of heavy sentences, some of which carry prison terms of up to five years. These rulings were handed down against a group of political prisoners, all under the age of 21, who were tried in connection with what is known as the “Building 17 incidents” at Al-Hooth Al-Jaf prison.

Al-Wefaq added that the detainees were accused of arson, property destruction, and causing injuries; however, multiple reports indicate that the incidents stemmed from prisoners protesting mistreatment and abuse within the facility.

The sentences include several teenage and young political prisoners, among them Hussain Al-Hanan, Muhammad Shawqi, Muhammad Fathi, Sadiq Habil, Ahmed Al-Zaki, Jasim Al-Jabal, Ali Abbas, and Muhammad Ali Salman. This judicial process is seen as part of a broader policy aimed at tightening security control over rights activists and using legal mechanisms as punitive tools inconsistent with the principles of justice.

According to reports, the events began when one of the detainees was assaulted by a prison guard, sparking protests in the juvenile section. Following the protests, police forces stormed the building using batons and tear gas, leading to clashes, fires in the cells, multiple injuries, and cases of suffocation. Several individuals were hospitalized as a result.

