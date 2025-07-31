Cuba calls for implementing intl. law, ending Gaza genocide

President of the National Assembly of People's Power and the Council of State of Cuba Juan Esteban Lazo Hernández has called for the implementation of international law and end of genocide in Gaza.

Speaking in a meeting with Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on the sidelines of the Sixth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament in Geneva, Switzerland, on Friday.

During the meeting, Ghalibaf appreciated Cuba's clear positions in condemning the act of aggression by the Israeli regime and the United States against Iranian territory, noting that the two countries enjoy high potentials to expand their cooperation in all areas.

Iranian parliament speaker assessed capacity of cooperation between the two countries in various fields, especially in the field of economy, as good.

Referring to the Islamic Republic of Iran's capacities for joint cooperation with Cuba, Ghalibaf stated that there are good opportunities in this regard that can be achieved by operationalizing the agreements inked previously between the two countries.

The Cuban parliament speaker, for his part, said that the developments in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) show that the Americans are trying to secure their interests through coercion.

Hernández noted that his country will spare no effort to take any action to implement the internation law and end the genocide in Gaza.

The president of the National Assembly of Cuba also called for the enhancement of bilateral cooperation between Cuba and Iran.

The Sixth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament is organized by the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in close collaboration with the United Nations. The event is taking place from July 29 to 31 at the Palais des Nations.