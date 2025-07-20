Iran's Parliament Speaker: Israeli strikes on Damascus reflect broader agenda to destabilize Islamic world

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has warned that recent Israeli aggression targeting Damascus signals a calculated effort to destabilize, fragment, and disarm the Islamic world.

Speaking on Saturday, Ghalibaf described the Israeli strikes as part of a pattern of escalating attacks driven by global hegemonic powers. He reaffirmed Iran’s unwavering support for Syria’s sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity.

“These widespread attacks are not just military actions,” Ghalibaf said. “They are strategic signals from agents and proxies of global domination—and they carry important messages. The Islamic Ummah must now realize that Damascus will not be the last Muslim capital under assault.”

He called for unified action by Islamic governments and nations to counter what he described as the “rabid dog” of global powers. “Israel seeks to destabilize Islamic countries, disarm them, sow division, and expand its territorial control,” he stated.

Ghalibaf also criticized governments that align their security policies with the interests of Israel, warning they are living in a fragile illusion. “Such governments float atop a stormy sea—they will find little time or ability to safeguard their territorial integrity,” he said.

He concluded by calling Israel the “enemy of peace, stability, and sovereignty across the region,” emphasizing that only decisive resistance can deter further aggression.

