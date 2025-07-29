Hamas calls for uninterrupted flow of aid, full border reopening in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Hamas Movement has said that the uninterrupted flow of food, medicine, humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip is a basic human right for the population, calling for the full and permanent reopening of all border crossings with Gaza.

“The entry of food, medicine, and humanitarian relief to Gaza is a natural right to confront the humanitarian catastrophe created by the occupation,” Hamas said in a statement on Sunday.

Hamas criticized the limited aid airdrops as “symbolic and misleading,” affirming that they cannot address the root causes of the crisis.

“The airdrop operations are intended to whitewash the image of the occupation before the international community and to evade growing global pressure to end its starvation policy,” Hamas added. “This is not a solution. It is a policy of managing hunger under bombardment and siege, rather than ending it.”

The Movement further asserted that resolving the humanitarian crisis requires halting the ongoing military campaign, lifting the blockade, and ensuring the regular and unhindered delivery of aid via land routes and in accordance with mechanisms approved by the UN.



