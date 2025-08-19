Imam Hussain Cultural Center in Istanbul commemorates Arbaeen

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Imam Hussain Cultural Center in Istanbul, in collaboration with the Ahlulbayt Foundation, held a solemn program to commemorate Arbaeen at the Imam Ali Mosque in the Büyükçekmece district, located on the outskirts of the city.

The gathering commenced with a recitation from the Holy Quran, followed by congregational prayers led by Sheikh Michael Korel. After the prayers, the center’s director, Sabah Al-Taliqani, delivered a keynote address. In his speech, he highlighted narrations from the Ahlulbayt (peace be upon them) that encourage Muslims to visit Imam Hussain (peace be upon him) and uphold the principles of his blessed uprising.

He emphasized that this spiritual connection reinforces the values of loyalty to the Imams, disassociation from their enemies, and steadfastness in the pursuit of truth, justice, and humanity.

Al-Taliqani also noted that the Imam Hussain Center in Istanbul, established by the Media Department of the Holy Shrine of Imam Hussain (peace be upon him), is dedicated to building cooperation with religious and cultural institutions in Turkey. The center aims to strengthen the bonds of unity and harmony between the Iraqi and Turkish peoples through shared faith and cultural initiatives.

The imam of the mosque also delivered a sermon, affirming that believers in Turkey remain deeply committed to the guardianship of the Ahlulbayt (peace be upon them) and maintain a strong spiritual connection with Imam Hussain (peace be upon him). He noted that this loyalty is generational, growing deeper, more conscious, and more heartfelt over time.

