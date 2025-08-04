WHO urges increased entry of aid as 22,000 trucks remain blocked at Gaza crossings

AhlulBayt News Agency: The World Health Organization (WHO) has called for increased and sustained health aid to Gaza, warning that lives are at stake as tens of thousands of aid trucks remain stranded at border crossings due to Israeli blockade.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Sunday that the survival of Gaza’s population depends on immediate access to humanitarian supplies. He confirmed that since August 1, WHO has delivered 24 trucks of essential medicines and medical supplies for hospitals and clinics in Gaza.

Meanwhile, the Gaza Government Media Office (GMO) reported that 22,000 aid trucks remain blocked from entry due to the ongoing Israeli siege. The GMO accused the Israeli occupation forces of deliberately engineering starvation. It also held all parties complicit in silence or collusion responsible for the worsening catastrophe.

It demanded the immediate and unconditional release of the aid trucks and a permanent reopening of all crossings to prevent further civilian deaths.

Fuel shortages have also paralyzed hospitals, forcing doctors to reserve treatment for only the most critical cases. While Egyptian state media reported that two fuel trucks were preparing to enter Gaza, there has been no confirmation of their arrival.

Since the start of the US-backed Israeli genocide on October 7, 2023, over 210,000 Palestinians have been martyred or wounded, most of them women and children, with more than 10,000 still missing. Starvation deaths have now reached 175, including 93 children.

The GMO reiterated its rejection of the Israeli- and US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, launched on May 27 to distribute aid outside UN oversight. Palestinians warn the plan is designed to displace civilians and facilitate Gaza reoccupation.



