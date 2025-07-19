Turkey arrests 153 suspected ISIL affiliates in nationwide counterterrorism operation

AhlulBayt News Agency: Turkish authorities have detained 153 individuals suspected of links to the terrorist group ISIL, according to a statement by Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya.

According to Mehr, In an announcement published on his X account, Yerlikaya said the arrests were made over the past two weeks during coordinated counterterrorism operations across 28 provinces. Major cities such as Istanbul, Izmir, Antalya, and Adana were among the areas targeted.

The suspects are believed to have participated in activities supporting ISIL, including financing its operations and spreading propaganda via social media platforms.

This development follows the June 1 capture of senior ISIL figure Ozgur Altun near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. That arrest was carried out through a joint operation between Turkey's national intelligence agency and Pakistan’s interagency intelligence service.

Officials emphasized that the latest wave of arrests is part of an ongoing effort to dismantle ISIL-affiliated networks within Turkey and prevent the group from gaining ground through recruitment, online outreach, and logistical support.

