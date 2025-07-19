Turkish FM reaffirms support for Syria’s sovereignty, condemns Israeli interference

AhlulBayt News Agency: Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has reiterated Ankara’s commitment to preserving Syria’s territorial integrity and national unity during a phone conversation with acting Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Sheibani, according to sources from the Turkish foreign ministry cited by TASS.

According to Mehr, Fidan emphasized that Turkey continues to monitor developments in Syria closely and hopes for the prompt restoration of peace and stability. He affirmed Turkey’s readiness to assist in efforts toward this goal, stressing support for Syria’s sovereignty, unity, and independence.

In the same call, the Turkish top diplomat condemned what he described as unacceptable Israeli interference in Syria’s internal affairs. He called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to immediately halt actions that threaten regional stability and the well-being of the Syrian people.

