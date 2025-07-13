UK Labour lawmakers urge recognition of Palestinian state

AhlulBayt News Agency: Nearly 60 British Labour Members of Parliament have called on the UK government to formally recognize Palestine as a sovereign state, in response to a controversial Israeli proposal to forcibly relocate Gaza’s population to an encampment in the devastated city of Rafah.

According to IRNA, in a letter addressed to Foreign Secretary David Lammy on Thursday, the cross-faction group—consisting of both centrist and left-leaning backbenchers—warned that Gaza is facing an imminent threat of ethnic cleansing. They urged Lammy to act swiftly to prevent the execution of the plan and to take decisive steps toward acknowledging Palestinian statehood.

Their appeal comes shortly after French President Emmanuel Macron expressed similar concerns during a joint press conference with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

“With deep urgency and concern, we write to you regarding the Israeli defense minister’s statement on Monday outlining plans to forcibly transfer all Palestinian civilians in Gaza to a camp in Rafah, without granting them freedom of movement,” the lawmakers stated.

Prominent Israeli human rights attorney Michael Sfard has condemned the plan, describing it as “an operational blueprint for crimes against humanity.” He emphasized that it amounts to relocating the entire population to Gaza’s southern tip as a precursor to deportation beyond the strip.

Sfard added: “While this is an accurate characterization, we believe a more explicit term is warranted: the ethnic cleansing of Gaza.”

