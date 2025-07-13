UN to host International Conference on Palestine in July

AhlulBayt News Agency: The United Nations will host the “International Conference on Palestine” at its New York headquarters from July 26 to 28, with the aim of exploring peaceful solutions to the long-standing Palestinian issue.

According to Mehr, the conference is being co-chaired by the permanent missions of France and Saudi Arabia to the UN. In an official letter sent to member states, the two missions invited high-level delegations to take part in the forum, emphasizing its purpose as a platform for dialogue toward a peaceful resolution.

Originally scheduled for June 17 to 20, the event was postponed due to regional escalations, specifically the Israeli military assault on Iran, which was cited as a violation of the UN Charter.

The conference seeks to bring together global representatives, diplomats, and civil society leaders for urgent consultations on justice and peace in Palestine, against the backdrop of continued conflict and humanitarian suffering.

....................

End/ 257