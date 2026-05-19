UN Warns Israel to Prevent Genocide as Signs of ‘Ethnic Cleansing’ Grow in Gaza and West Bank

ABNA24 - The United Nations on Monday called on Israeli occupation authorities to take all necessary measures to prevent genocide in the Gaza Strip, warning of growing signs of “ethnic cleansing” in both Gaza and the West Bank.

In a new report, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said Israel’s actions since the start of the war on October 7, 2023 constitute “grave violations” of international law and “in some cases amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity.”

Türk urged Israel to comply with the 2024 order issued by the International Court of Justice, which instructed it to take steps to prevent genocide in Gaza.

He also called on Israeli authorities to ensure that their soldiers do not commit “acts of genocide,” to take concrete measures to prevent incitement to genocide, and to hold accountable those responsible for such violations.

According to the latest figures released by Gaza’s Health Ministry, which the United Nations considers credible, Israel’s assault on Gaza has killed around 72,769 Palestinians despite a US-brokered ceasefire agreement reached in October of last year.

At the same time, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced last Thursday that Israeli forces had expanded their control over Gaza from 53 percent to 60 percent of the territory, in a move that contradicts the ceasefire agreement.

Speaking during events marking the anniversary of Israel’s occupation of Jerusalem, Netanyahu said, “Over the past two years we have shown the world the power of our people, our state, and our army,” adding that Israel has “broken the barrier of fear” and now “controls 60 percent” of the Gaza Strip.

During the same occasion, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich spoke about new plans in the occupied West Bank, while National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir renewed calls for the displacement of Palestinians from Gaza and the West Bank, as well as settlement expansion into Lebanon.

Netanyahu also claimed that the war “is not over yet,” alleging that Israeli authorities had removed what he described as an “immediate existential threat” posed by Iran’s nuclear program and ballistic missiles.



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