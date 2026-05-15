Secretary-General of the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought Emphasizes the Obligation to Preserve Unity

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hojat al-Islam Hamid Shahriari, the Secretary-General of the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought, in a tweet, called upon all members of the Islamic society to preserve unity against the enemy.

The English translation of the Secretary-General's tweet is as follows:

"Recently, I see that some soldiers on the battlefield and in the streets are targeting their own people.

Today, it is obligatory for all of us to heed the advice of Imam Ali (a.s.):

Fix your eyes on the final lines of the enemy's army."

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