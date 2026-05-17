Al Sadiq: Iran Will Stand by Iraq for Regional Security and Development

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Mohammad Kazem Al Sadeq, the Iranian ambassador to Iraq, expressed hope in a post on X that political stability would open a new chapter of welfare and progress in the strategic relations between the two countries.

He emphasized that Iran will stand by its Iraqi brothers for the security and development of the region.

The Iraqi House of Representatives on Thursday granted a vote of confidence to the government of Prime Minister-designate Ali al-Zayadi after voting on the ministerial program and 14 ministers.

Iraqi parliamentarians voted in favor of Ali Basim Mohammed Khudhair as Minister of Oil, Ali Mohammed Nouri Ahmed as Minister of Industry, Ali Ali Saad Wahib as Minister of Electricity, Ali Abdul Hussein as Minister of Health, Ali Sarwa Abdul Wahid as Minister of Environment, Ali Abdul Rahim Jassim as Minister of Agriculture, and Ali Fouad Hussein as Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The Iraqi parliament also granted votes of confidence to Ali Mustafa Jabbar Sand as Minister of Communications, Ali Faleh al-Sari as Minister of Finance, Ali Wahib Salman Mohammed as Minister of Transport, Ali Abdul Karim Abtan as Minister of Education, Ali Khalid Shwani as Minister of Justice, Ali Muthanna Ali Mahdi as Minister of Water Resources, and Ali Mustafa Nizar Jumaa as Minister of Commerce.

The Iraqi parliament rejected the candidates for five ministries and postponed the vote on the ministries of Defense, Labor, Migration, Youth and Sports, as well as the deputy prime ministers.

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