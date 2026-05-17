Bahraini Rulers Should Take Heed from America's Fate in Afghanistan

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The great gathering of seminary scholars and Hezbollah supporters in support of the oppressed Shia of the region (Bahrain, Kuwait, UAE, etc.), with the widespread presence of scholars, seminary professors, seminary officials, clerics, students, and various segments of the revolutionary people of Qom, was organized by the Society of Seminary Teachers of Qom, the Supreme Council and Management Center of Seminaries, and held in the Imam Khomeini (r.a.) Prayer Hall at the holy shrine of Lady Fatima Masoumah (a.s.).

Hojat al-Islam Sheikh Moeen Daghigh, the representative of Hezbollah in Lebanon in Qom, delivered a speech at this gathering and, citing verses from the Holy Qur'an, declared that the divine tradition of supporting the believers is inviolable.

The Victory of the Front of Truth is a Certain Divine Promise

The representative of Hezbollah in Lebanon began his speech with praise of God and blessings upon the Noble Prophet (p.b.u.h) and, referring to verses of the Holy Qur'an, emphasized that divine tradition is established upon supporting the believers.

Citing divine promises, he said, "God's promise is true. In noble hadiths, it is also stated that the enemies of Islam have always sought to extinguish the divine light, but God will perfect His light, even if the disbelievers dislike it."

Sheikh Moeen Daghigh added, "Victory and triumph are a certain divine promise to the believers. If you exercise patience and perseverance and remain steadfast on the path of truth, God will assist you and humiliate the enemies. The fate of the oppressors on the Day of Judgment will be nothing but loss and torment."

Warning to the Rulers of Bahrain: Learn a Lesson from America's Fate in Afghanistan

In another part of his speech, referring to the sensitive situation of the Persian Gulf countries, especially Bahrain, he addressed the rulers of these countries, saying, "Learn from history. Reliance on America or foreign powers has never been and will never be a path to salvation for rulers. The fate of the powers that relied on arrogance in Afghanistan and other parts of the world is before you."

The representative of Hezbollah in Lebanon, recalling the achievements of the resistance in Lebanon and Palestine, stated, "What we see today on the resistance fronts is the practical realization of divine promises. Just as the resistance against the Zionist regime achieved victory, the faith of the nations of the region will ultimately triumph over the oppressors."

Renewal of Pledge with the Ideals of Resistance and Martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah

The representative of Hezbollah in Lebanon, honoring the memory of the martyrs of the resistance, especially Martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, emphasized, "We remain committed to our covenant with the Supreme Leader and the leaders of the resistance, and we take the wills of the great martyrs as our guiding light. No pressure, whether in Afghanistan, Bahrain, or elsewhere, can shake the will of the Islamic Ummah, which is connected to the Qur'an and the school of the AhlulBayt (a.s.)."

Message of Unity and Perseverance

Concluding his remarks, he called upon the nations of the region to be vigilant against divisive conspiracies, stating, "The path to salvation lies only in clinging to the teachings of the Qur'an, following the school of the AhlulBayt (a.s.), and unity around the axis of resistance. God willing, with the help of God, final victory will be achieved for the oppressed of the world."

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