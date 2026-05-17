New York City Mayor Releases Video on "Nakba Day"

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Zahran Mamdani, the Mayor of New York City, released a video on the anniversary of the "Nakba"—an Arabic word meaning "catastrophe," referring to the displacement of approximately 750,000 Palestinians at the time of the establishment of the Zionist regime.

This action garnered widespread attention on social media.

In the video, a woman named "Inea," introduced as a resident of New York, speaks about her experience of living in Palestine from 1948 onward.

"Nakba" is the term used by Palestinians to describe the events of 1948 and the widespread forced displacement of the Palestinian people during the formation of the Zionist regime.

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