China Criticizes U.S.-Bahrain Draft Resolution on the Strait of Hormuz

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): China’s ambassador to the United Nations criticized the draft resolution proposed by the United States and Bahrain regarding the Strait of Hormuz, emphasizing that both its content and timing are inappropriate and that its adoption would not be constructive.

China’s envoy to the United Nations stated on Friday that the proposed resolution would not help ease tensions and warned against bringing it to a vote under the current circumstances.

According to Reuters, the draft resolution calls on Iran to halt attacks and mine-laying activities in the Strait of Hormuz. However, diplomats indicated that the measure would likely face vetoes from both Russia and China if submitted for a vote. Last month, both countries vetoed a similar U.S.-backed resolution, arguing that it was biased against Iran.

The United Nations-focused news portal *PassBlue* published a short clip of an impromptu interview with Fu Cong, China’s representative to the United Nations, in which he responded to a question regarding the resolution by stating: “We do not think the content is appropriate, and the timing is also inappropriate.”

He added: “What we need is to urge both sides to engage in serious negotiations in good faith that can resolve the issue. Therefore, in our view, adopting a resolution at this stage would not be helpful.”

Fu further stated that if the matter depended solely on China, as the current president of the 15-member U.N. Security Council, the resolution would not be brought to a vote.

China’s mission to the United Nations explained that, as president of the Security Council, China would arrange a vote if requested by the sponsors of the resolution, although no such request had yet been submitted. The U.S. mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Fu’s remarks came after a two-day meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, which concluded on Friday. According to the White House, the two sides agreed that the Strait of Hormuz should remain open, while Xi reportedly reiterated China’s opposition to the militarization of the waterway and to any attempts to impose transit fees for its use.

Xi did not publicly comment on the matter. However, China’s Foreign Ministry expressed Beijing’s frustration over the war involving Iran, stating: “This conflict, which should never have occurred, has no reason to continue.”

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