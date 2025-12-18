Research Week, Opportunity to Reassess Role of Scholarship at ABWA, Cleric Says

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hojat al-Islam Dr. Shakeri, the deputy for scientific and cultural affairs at the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, made the remarks at a ceremony marking the unveiling of 50 new research works. He said Research Week should be regarded as a valuable opportunity to reflect anew on the place of scholarship within what he called a distinguished institution.

“Research is the beating heart,” he said, “capable of pumping life into all the arteries and veins of the organization.”

Dr. Shakeri outlined three guiding principles shaping the Assembly’s activities. The first, he said, is synergy with centers and institutions active on the international stage. The AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, he added, can serve as a hub and coordinating body in this arena, supporting both seminary-based and non-seminary institutions.

The second principle, he continued, is avoiding duplication. Work already carried out by other centers is carefully reviewed; if it requires refinement, it is completed, and if not, it is utilized as it stands. The third principle is financial prudence, with an emphasis on efficiency and preventing the waste of resources.

In closing, Dr. Shakeri stressed the importance of making informed and responsible use of human achievements, particularly advances in artificial intelligence, in advancing the Assembly’s research agenda.

