Lebanese Parliamentarian Warns of Threat to Internal Peace

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): In his remarks, Hassan Ezzeddine emphasized that the sedition of this television network had previously been stopped by a judicial order, but the Attorney General's recent decision has once again awakened this sedition. He described this action as indicative of "double standards" and "blatant politicization" within the judiciary, warning that disregarding the supreme national interest in maintaining stability will bring great risks to the judicial institution itself and to Lebanon's public security.

The parliamentarian added that the practices of the ruling authority have now become a threat to civil peace and peaceful coexistence. He accused officials of using the judiciary as a tool against a large segment of the nation, noting that such behavior only deepens social divisions and leads the country toward severe and irreparable consequences.

Ezzeddine concluded by emphasizing that such pressures can never intimidate the people or force them into silence about their rights. He stated that the Lebanese people's focus on confronting the aggressions and crimes of the Zionist regime will not be an obstacle to defending their internal rights and protecting national and religious symbols. He noted that anyone who thinks the Lebanese will back down from their rights is living in an illusion.

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