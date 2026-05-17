Iran, with God's Help, Has Broken America's Pride: Pakistani Cleric

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hojat al-Islam Syed Mureed Hussain Naqvi, the head of the Jamia Al-Muntazar seminary in Pakistan, said, "The martyred Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, by offering his life in the presence of the Creator of the universe, made a transaction and divine trade with God."

He added, "Trade is not limited to material matters; good ethics are also a form of trade, just behavior with others is also considered trade, and sometimes these types of trade are a means to attain piety, which is the most beautiful form of trade."

Naqvi stated, "If a person possesses the power of faith, no one can defeat him. The Islamic Republic of Iran, with the help of God, has been able to break the pride and arrogance of the great powers, especially the United States."

This religious scholar also said, "Hypocrites are more dangerous than disbelievers, because the disbelieving enemy is open and one can be prepared to confront him, but the hypocrite strikes from within."

He added, "Those whose hands are stained with the blood of the innocent are not worthy of respect, and standing against them is not permissible."

Naqvi emphasized, "Divine works are not possible without God's grace, and those who embark on the path of religious work should not think that this success is possible without them; rather, all of this is from God's favor. Some people, by creating doubt in the minds of others, cause deviation and are not trustworthy."

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