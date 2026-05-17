Israel Has Lost Absolute Air Superiority Against Hezbollah

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Recently, leaders of the Zionist regime have admitted their inability to counter Hezbollah's military capabilities, especially in intercepting its drones. The regime's security cabinet has convened to examine solutions to counter Hezbollah's drone attacks and address the resulting problems.

These same Hezbollah capabilities in targeting Zionist enemy positions, particularly in the north of the occupied territories, have become a special card and winning point in the file of alleged negotiations between the Lebanese government and the Zionist regime under the so-called mediation of the American enemy.

In this context, General Omar Ma'arouni, a strategic and military expert from Lebanon, speaking about Israel's admission of inability to counter Hezbollah's drone power and its impact on political equations and military deterrence in an interview with ABNA, said, "This Zionist admission of weakness stems from the erosion of the concept of 'absolute air superiority' and the failure of defense systems like the Iron Dome to counter low-altitude drones with small radar cross-sections. This has caused significant technological damage and economic attrition to the enemy."

Ma'arouni added, "This Hezbollah power, by imposing a deterrence equation in the depth, has created a fundamental shift and turned the north of occupied Palestine into an area of military and economic attrition. Furthermore, the ability of drones to attack defense and radar systems themselves exposes the home front to a barrage of missiles."

The Lebanese author and military analyst said regarding the impact of this on political negotiations, "Since politics is a reflection of the battlefield, the occupiers' inability to find a military solution to the drones has deprived them of a pressure lever and forced them to reduce their demands, creating a future deterrence equation that conditions any political agreement on the new balance of power imposed by the resistance."

This strategic expert emphasized that the Zionist regime, for multiple structural and technical reasons, even with direct American technological and intelligence assistance, will not be able to find a radical or complete solution to eliminate these threats, including:

1. The nature of Hezbollah's advanced and evolving weapons: Hezbollah possesses fiber-optic FPV (First Person View) suicide drones. This type of drone is connected to a phone or control base via a very thin physical wire, making it completely immune to current American electronic warfare (EW) jamming systems, as it does not rely on radio waves or GPS.

2. Limitations of technological solutions (even laser-based): Despite immediate American support with smart systems and advanced munitions, and despite the introduction of the "Iron Beam" laser system, these solutions remain positional and short-range (less than 10 km) and are affected by weather conditions like dust, fog, and clouds. Moreover, they cannot protect maneuvering and mobile forces in a large and complex geographical area like southern Lebanon.

3. Economic and tactical gap (war of attrition): Technological interception requires vast financial resources and reaction times measured in seconds, while the production of these drones relies on flexible, continuous, low-cost manufacturing workshops. This disparity prevents the occupiers from achieving an intense aerial siege, keeping the home front and field forces under constant attrition that is technologically unsolvable.

Regarding the political negotiations in the Lebanon file and Hezbollah's stance toward them, General Ma'arouni stated, "Yes, Hezbollah supports political negotiations, but from a specific perspective that links sovereignty to military power. First and foremost, Hezbollah always declares its support for the Lebanese government (represented by the Speaker of Parliament and the Prime Minister) in the negotiation process, but it has drawn a red line: no concession that violates land, sea, or air sovereignty will be given."

He added, "Second, the equation 'the battlefield protects sovereignty' is the most important principle in this matter. Hezbollah believes that diplomacy and negotiations cannot achieve real sovereignty against the Zionist regime unless based on military power (like the resistance's missiles and drones). From its perspective, the battlefield is what prevents the enemy from imposing its conditions and dictates."

This strategic expert emphasized that Hezbollah also stresses the non-circumvention of conditions by the enemy. Hezbollah supports negotiations that lead to a cessation of aggression and full withdrawal, but categorically rejects any clause that grants the occupiers freedom of movement or security violations under the guise of inspection arrangements. This vision defines sovereignty as complete control, vested exclusively in the Lebanese government and its institutions.

Regarding the presence of the Lebanon file in the Islamabad negotiations, he said, "This indicates the interconnection of active fronts in the war and constitutes an admission of Hezbollah's weight. Tehran's insistence on including the Lebanon file as a support front at the heart of negotiations and the ceasefire—despite American and Zionist efforts to isolate it—proves that Lebanon has become a determining element in regional security, not merely an arena to be struck. This presence demonstrates the weight of the resistance, which has imposed its own agenda on the international stage."

Ma'arouni added, "Washington, through the Islamabad negotiations, seeks to exert pressure to weaken resistance capabilities like drones and precision missiles under the cover of security arrangements that benefit the Zionist regime. Therefore, Lebanon's mere presence in the Islamabad file does not guarantee the country's automatic sovereignty; rather, it depends on the firmness of Iran's position, which insists on not compromising the strengths of its allies."

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