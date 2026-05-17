Netanyahu Admits Failure of His Warmongering Objectives Against Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of the Zionist regime, warned the Haredi parties that holding early elections in September could lead to the collapse of the governing coalition.

The Hebrew media outlet further reported that Netanyahu believes holding early elections may result in the collapse of the governing coalition.

According to the Hebrew newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, the governing coalition is concerned about losing the election, as it had submitted a bill on May 13 to dissolve the parliament to preempt the opposition, which had submitted two similar bills.

Israel's Channel 12 television, citing informed sources, also reported that Netanyahu admitted to the heads of the Haredi parties that the regime has still not been able to achieve its objectives in Iran.

Netanyahu also stated that he is currently unable to launch an election campaign.

According to the Hebrew media outlet, if no new security development disrupts the political atmosphere and prevents early elections, the Knesset (the Zionist regime's parliament) will vote on its dissolution bill on Wednesday.

Israel's Channel 12 television also emphasized that the scenario of postponing the dissolution of the Knesset due to security developments has occurred before, despite there being a majority in favor of the proposal at the time.

Avigdor Lieberman, the head of the opposition right-wing party Yisrael Beiteinu, warned in press remarks about the possibility of Netanyahu taking military action for electoral purposes at this time, as talk of dissolving the Knesset and holding early elections intensifies.

Concurrently with Lieberman's remarks, the Zionist regime daily violates ceasefire agreements in the Gaza Strip and southern Lebanon, still occupying parts of these areas, while its officials' provocative statements against Iran, Lebanon, and Gaza continue.

The Zionist regime's Broadcasting Authority announced on Wednesday that Ofir Katz, the coalition chairman from the Likud party, had submitted a bill to dissolve the 25th Knesset with the participation of all leaders of the governing coalition parties.

According to the text of the bill, the date for early elections will be determined during negotiations in the "Knesset Committee" as part of efforts to regulate the mechanism for dissolving the parliament and set its timeline.

According to the Zionist regime's television report, there are three proposed dates for early elections: September 1, September 15, or the original general election date of October 27.

These developments come amid a growing crisis within the coalition over a bill to exempt Haredi religious school students from military service.

According to the Hebrew news site Walla, Netanyahu informed Knesset members from the Haredi parties on Tuesday that they are facing difficulty passing the exemption bill due to a lack of a sufficient majority in parliament.

This angered the Haredi parties, and they threatened to support the bill to dissolve the Knesset and hold early elections if the bill is not passed.

In response, the opposition also called for dissolving the parliament, with the Yesh Atid party led by Yair Lapid and the Democrats party led by Yair Golan submitting two bills to dissolve the Knesset, to be voted on next week.

Analysts believe that the stance of the Haredi parties will be a determining factor in holding early elections, as their votes could tip the scales in favor of one of the two bills, thereby confronting Netanyahu with a real political challenge to maintain his cabinet and prevent its collapse at the hands of opponents.

Opposition parties have long called for early elections, but Netanyahu, who since 2024 must appear before the International Criminal Court on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip, has consistently opposed them.

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