Iran's Mission Warns Countries Supporting U.S. Actions

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations, reacting to countries supporting the U.S. political resolution against Iran, posted a message on a social media platform, writing, "It is now abundantly clear that the United States seeks to exploit the number of so-called co-sponsors of its unilateral political draft resolution to create a false image of 'broad international support' for its continued illegal actions, and to pave the way for further military adventurism in the region."

Iran's Mission emphasized, "If the United States initiates any new escalation of tensions, all countries co-sponsoring alongside Washington will bear international responsibility for its consequences."

The message stated, "No political pretext or diplomatic cover can absolve them of their responsibility for facilitating, enabling, and legitimizing U.S. aggression."

**************

End/ 345E