Iran's Ambassador Reacts to Merz's Remarks: The Era of Authoritarian "Musts" Is Over

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Majid Nili, reacting to the remarks of the German Chancellor following his telephone conversation with the U.S. president, posted on X, emphasizing that "the era of authoritarian and unilateral 'must' language is over," and said, "If the goal is pressure and excessive demands, the experience of the defeat of American and Israeli warmongers is before everyone."

Addressing the German Chancellor, he added, "You know very well that Iran is not seeking nuclear weapons; do not point to the wrong address."

Nili emphasized, "But if the real concern is peace, the 'must' in the first step, as a human responsibility, is to condemn the crime of targeting the elementary school students of Minab by American aggressors."

It is worth noting that German Chancellor Friedrich Merz wrote on X on Friday, May 15, that he had a "good telephone conversation" with the U.S. president on his way back from China.

He added that they (the U.S. president and the German Chancellor) agree that Iran must come to the negotiating table right now, open the Strait of Hormuz, and Tehran must not be allowed to obtain nuclear weapons.

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