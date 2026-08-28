Islamic Heritage Festival in Calgary; Celebrating Diversity, Cultural Response to Rise of Islamophobia in Canada

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Kamal Khan, the Vice President of the "Iqna" Foundation, regarding the main message of the Islamic Heritage Festival in Calgary, Canada, said, "This festival actively helps build bridges and bring communities closer together, and this is very important for eliminating stereotypes and countering manifestations of Islamophobia. Although there are groups with such views in the city of Calgary and the province of Alberta, the vast majority of people welcome cooperation and interaction with different communities and ethnic groups."

In an interview with Al Jazeera Net, he said that this event is an open space aimed at bridging gaps and countering stereotypes through direct dialogue.

Bridging Gaps Through Direct Dialogue

Kamal Khan added that the sixth edition of this festival emphasized the importance of such programs that have been held over the past 16 years to serve the community and unite its various components, because the goal of all is to live and work together in a shared environment.

Regarding countering stereotypes, he explained that one cannot force others to change their minds, but it is our duty to present the correct image and accurate information so that people can judge for themselves.

The Vice President of the "Iqna" Foundation, emphasizing that Islam is a religion that believes in the one God and all His prophets, said, "We love and respect all the prophets. Our message is to live together in brotherhood and harmony. We invite those who have questions or stereotypical perceptions to dialogue and communicate with us. We are ready to welcome everyone and work hand in hand with one another."

However, the path to holding this event was not without challenges. Before the festival began, its organizers and some participating Islamic institutions received threats of violence and hateful messages that were published on social media, with some activists documenting them.

Calgary police announced that they were aware of these threats, investigated them, and maintained a strong security presence throughout the festival to ensure a safe and suitable environment for all visitors. The organizers also called on people to show solidarity and love by their large presence and to overcome the voices of hate-mongering.

Diversity; A Factor Enriching Canada's Cultural Mosaic

The Al Jazeera Net correspondent visited various sections of the festival and interviewed Greg McLean, a Canadian parliamentarian from the Calgary Centre electoral district.

He emphasized that countering hatred in Canada requires all people to become familiar with each other's views and backgrounds.

McLean said, "The more connections are made to familiarize Canadians with different cultures and the deeper the understanding formed of the diverse heritage that enriches Canada's cultural mosaic, the more we can educate society about ways to integrate and cooperate in building a stronger Canada."

This parliamentarian, speaking to Al Jazeera Net at the festival venue, expressed his delight at attending the event and called on everyone to participate in the festival, taste the diverse foods, meet people directly, and learn about different traditions and cultures up close. He also emphasized the global diversity of Islamic cultures.

McLean explained that this event is an ideal opportunity to get to know the Muslim community and understand the extent of its engagement, harmony, and success in cooperating with the broader Canadian society. He emphasized that he has always had an open view toward the Muslim community and is well aware of the valuable contribution that Islam, with its diverse cultures, has made to Canadian society.

Widespread Presence of Families and a Festive Atmosphere

The festival continued from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and was met with a large turnout of Arab and Muslim families, as well as individuals from different ethnicities and cultures.

Visitors came to spend a joyful and vibrant day at the festival, an event that included a diverse range of programs, purposeful activities, and special competitions for children. Simultaneously, extensive security measures, implemented for the first time both inside the festival and in the surrounding areas, were in place.

Institutions from various Arab and Islamic countries also participated in this event. Their representatives emphasized the importance of such festivals in strengthening connection and cultural integration among Muslim communities, consolidating bonds, creating an atmosphere full of love and brotherhood, and building a bridge with the local community.

Each institution presented displays of clothing, foods, models, and artworks showcasing the cultural and folk heritage of their respective countries. There was also a large section dedicated to traditional foods.

This cultural event took place amid growing concerns about the rise of Islamophobia in Canada. In recent months, incidents such as a severe physical attack on a Muslim woman in front of her child in Moncton, New Brunswick, in July, a severe assault on a Muslim man in St. Albert, Alberta, in May, explicit threats received by the Muslim Students' Association at the University of Calgary in April, and other incidents in Ontario have occurred.

What Unites Us Is Greater Than What Divides Us

Meanwhile, Cheryl Ratzlaff, a Canadian visitor to the festival, expressed her happiness at attending the event, describing its atmosphere as positive and the participants as very kind and friendly.

She said she believes such events help reduce feelings of hatred, and expressed hope that more local residents would participate in these programs to become familiar with Islamic culture, connect directly with members of the Muslim community, and taste their food.

She emphasized, "What unites us is much greater than what separates us."

In an interview with Al Jazeera Net, Cheryl encouraged her friends to participate in such programs to break stereotypes and said that cultural diversity enriches the city of Calgary, the province of Alberta, and the entire country of Canada.

She added that after attending the festival, she felt a greater sense of closeness to the Muslim community, because she witnessed firsthand the warm welcome and great kindness of the people she met. She described the Muslim community as an incredible community that plays a significant role in enriching the city of Calgary.

On the other hand, Sarah Al-Buheiri from the "Muslim Voices for Palestine" organization, who was present at the festival, emphasized the pivotal role of cultural festivals in presenting a real and diverse image of Canadian Muslims.

She said, "The Muslim community is a diverse fabric, with members from different races, cultures, and nations from around the world."

Al-Buheiri told Al Jazeera Net, "Such events directly help build bridges and close the gap between Muslims and the broader Canadian society, because they provide a space for direct acquaintance and dialogue, and thus strengthen Canada's deeply rooted values of cultural acceptance."

In the context of countering manifestations of hatred and stereotypes, Al-Buheiri emphasized that these gatherings, by opening the doors to constructive dialogue and promoting the values of love, understanding, and mutual respect between Muslims and various segments of society, offer a positive and tangible response to hate-mongering.

The festival concluded with the distribution of encouragement awards to participating children. The organizers expressed gratitude to all participating institutions and visitors who contributed to the richness of this event with their cultural diversity.

The festival organizers also asked people to follow its future programs, emphasizing that Islamic Heritage Day has become a sustainable annual event and a highly anticipated occasion for the people of Calgary, with the aim of strengthening bonds, connections, and solidarity among community members.

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