Gharibabadi: Israeli minister's 'assassination quota' comments must be preserved for trial

AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior Iranian diplomat has voiced outrage after an extremist Israeli minister advised that the Tel Aviv regime should claim the lives of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip on the basis of a “nightly assassination quota.”

“These admissions must be documented and preserved for the day these criminals are going to be tried,” Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi wrote in a post on X on Monday.

The comments came after the minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, advocated killing “30 to 40” people in Gaza per night. “I think targeted assassinations should be carried out in Gaza, taking down 30 to 40 every night,” he had also said in comments that surfaced on Sunday. “Not just those who pose an immediate threat — there are people there who are not worthy of life. They shouldn’t live. They’re not even people.”

Gharibabadi also lambasted the Israeli official for advocating expulsion of Palestinians from Gaza and establishment of illegal settlements in the coastal sliver, referring to the minister claiming that “I see all of Gaza as ours.”

The Israeli minister has earned considerable notoriety for making similar incendiary remarks on numerous occasions in the past.

Many of the statements have been presented to the International Criminal Court (ICC) as evidence of genocidal intent.

Prior to leaving office amid widely reported Israeli pressure, former ICC prosecutor general Karim Khan was reportedly preparing draft arrest warrants for Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, another controversial Israeli official, for their involvement in building illegal settlements.

Earlier this year, Israeli paper Ha’aretz reported that the Office of the Prosecutor had secretly requested arrest warrants for Ben-Gvir and others.

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