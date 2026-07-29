Iran Rejects Southern Hormuz Route, Says U.S. Actions Violated Islamabad MoU

ABNA24 - The Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs says "while some countries have proposed that ships pass through the southern route in Hormuz Strait, Iran does not recognize that route even for an hour."

Kazem Gharibabadi, Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in an interview with national Iranian TV aired on Tuesday evening emphasized the need to carefully examine the legal aspects and obligations of the parties in the Strait of Hormuz according to the Islamabad memorandum of understanding signed between Iran and the United States.

He said: We cannot judge the incidents that occurred and the targeting of some ships solely through one single lense.

Referring to the continued implementation of the Islamabad MoU, the deputy foreign minister stated: At first glance, it may seem that a number of ships were passing through Oman's territorial or internal waters and some of them were hit; but providing a detailed answer requires examining all aspects of the issue and analyzing the obligations of the relevant parties.

Gharibabadi added: It must be determined to what extent the action taken by the United States, in cooperation with Oman, to allow ships to pass through the southern Strait of Hormuz during the implementation of the understanding was in accordance with the obligations of the parties and the rights of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Gharibabadi clarified: When the parties reach an agreement or understanding, all its aspects must be implemented carefully and in the same manner as agreed upon.

He went on to say that while some countries have proposed that ships pass through the southern route in Hormuz Strait, Iran does not recognize that route even for an hour.

The deputy foreign minister, who is a member of Iranian negotiating team, also stressed that creating the southern route in Hormuz was in clear violation of the MoU.

He further highlighted that reopening the strait is up to Iran and in accordance with Iranian arrangements in compliance witht the MoU.

Elsewhere, he noted that Iran has not requested any talks with Washington over the past 15 days during and after the clashes.

While saying that the MoU was being implemented in the few weeks after it took effect, he added that it was the US that violated it.

The deputy foreign minister further said that Iran gave a decisive and proportionate response to the US aggressions after violating the MoU.

Gharibabadi said that it is up to the high-ranking officials of the Islamic Establishment to decide whether to continue the clashes or to start the talks.