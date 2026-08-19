At least six martyred including child in Israeli attack west of Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: A child and at least five others have been killed in a fresh attack by Israeli on Gaza, as the regime continues to target civilians despite nearly a year of a ceasefire that is supposed to end its genocide against the Palestinians in the territory.

Many more Palestinians were injured in the powerful attack that targeted a port in the Shati area, west of Gaza City in the northern Gaza Strip, earlier on Tuesday, health officials told Al Jazeera Arabic news channel.

Officials in Gaza's Shifa Hospital confirmed that a child was among those killed in the attack by the Israeli regime.

Other sources said the intensity of the strike pushed a number of injured and dead into the sea.

The regime's military said on its official account on Telegram that the attack had targeted commanders of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, an excuse normally used by Israel to justify its attacks on civilians in Gaza.

The military claimed it had taken steps prior to the attack to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance.

That comes as Gaza is supposed to be spared from such devastating attacks after a ceasefire reached in October that was aimed at ending two years of genocidal war by the Israeli regime against Palestinians.

UN experts said in a statement on August 10 that more than 1,200 Palestinians had been killed in Gaza since the ceasefire took effect, including some 160 in July.

The experts warned that the Israeli “genocide is continuing unabated” in Gaza, saying the regime continues to restrict access to vital humanitarian supplies in the territory.

The statement said that “nowhere in Gaza is safe” with Israeli attacks that have killed Palestinians in densely populated displacement areas, hospitals, and shelters.

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