Gaza death toll from Israeli genocide rises to 73,399

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip announced on Monday that the overall casualty toll from the Israeli genocide since October 7, 2023, has risen to 73,399 martyrs and 174,310 injured.

In its daily statistical report detailing casualties from ongoing Israeli military operations across the Strip, the ministry confirmed that hospitals in Gaza received 5 bodies—comprising 2 newly martyrs and 3 recovered from under rubble—along with 18 injured persons over the past 48 hours.

The ministry further stated that since the ceasefire took effect on October 11, the total casualty count has reached 1,265 martyrs and 4,198 injured, with 813 bodies recovered to date.

“A number of victims remain under the rubble and on the roads, as ambulance and civil defense crews are currently unable to reach them,” the ministry added.

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