Iranian deputy FM hails “Islamic Resistance Day”

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi has described the Islamic “Resistance Day” as a reminder of steadfastness against aggression and the failure of calculations based on force.

August 14 marks the anniversary of Hezbollah’s victory over the Zionist regime in the 33-day war in 2006, designated as “Islamic Resistance Day.”

In a post on his X account, Gharibabadi wrote: “Two decades later, developments in the region have once again shown that resistance and the resilience of nations against aggression continue to hold a decisive place in regional equations.”

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